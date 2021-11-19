journal-news logo
X

Harrison man sentenced to life in prison for fatal Hamilton shooting

Cameron Wilson of Harrison is charged with murder and felonious assault for allegedly fatally shooting Darrian K. Shamel in Hamilton in 2020. Wilson's trial continued Tuesday in Butler County Common Pleas Court. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
Caption
Cameron Wilson of Harrison is charged with murder and felonious assault for allegedly fatally shooting Darrian K. Shamel in Hamilton in 2020. Wilson's trial continued Tuesday in Butler County Common Pleas Court. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Crime & Law
By Lauren Pack
43 minutes ago

A Harrison man received a life prison sentence Thursday for a fatal shooting in the summer of 2020 at a Hamilton residence.

Cameron Wilson, 21, was found guilty of murder Nov. 5 in Butler County Common Pleas Court following a week-long jury trial for Darrian Shamel on June 2, 2020.

ExploreCincinnati man found guilty in fatal Hamilton shooting

Judge Jennifer McElfresh sentenced Wilson to a mandatory sentence of life in prison with parole eligibility after 18 years. The murder conviction carries a sentence of 15 to life and there was an additional three years added to the sentence for the use of a gun in the crime.

Wilson made no statement in court before sentencing, but his attorney Mary Martin said “he still maintains his innocence.”

A witness testified he and Wilson were one for three men who drove from Hamilton County to Shamel’s residence on Charlton Avenue to buy marijuana, acid and ecstasy. But when Schamel opened the door, Wilson shot him.

ExploreMan arrested for June fatal shooting in Hamilton

Officers were called to the 700 block of Charlton Avenue about 12:15 a.m. on June 2, 2020 and found Shamel had been shot. Shamel, 22, was transported to Fort Hamilton Hospital, where he died. Shamel was shot twice in the head and neck, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office.

The defense said Wilson was not the shooter and was not in Hamilton at the time of the slaying. Martin filed a notice of alibi on Wilson’s behalf stating he was in Hamilton County at the time police say Shamel was shot and killed.

Wilson testified in his own defense stating his alibi that he was at his home in Harrison with his brother, then a friend’s residence in Cincinnati, then back at his home with his brother after a stop on Robben Lane in Cincinnati.

But prosecutors presented two witnesses and a cell phone expert that dispelled Wilson’s testimony.

A 22-year-old Cincinnati man testified Wilson picked up him and another man near his Delhi residence and after a stop in Hamilton County’s they drove to Hamilton. He said he had been to Shamel’s apartment off Gordon Smith Boulevard several times to purchase marijuana.

Wilson parked his white Kia in the lot, then he and the other man went to the apartment building, according to testimony. Shamel came to the door and they were shaking hands, the witness said. Wilson was in the doorway behind him.

ExploreWitness: Trip to Hamilton to buy marijuana ends in fatal shooting at residence

“And Cameron (Wilson) shot him … twice,” the witness said He testified he didn’t know prior to the shooting that Wilson had a gun.

Wilson pulled him out of the doorway and told him to run, he testified.

During cross examination, the man admitted he didn’t call police about the homicide and lied to the Hamilton detectives twice before telling them what actually happened.

ExploreHamilton murder trial continued until November for cell phone tower records

In Other News
1
Alleged LugNutz bar shooter pleads not guilty; bond set
2
Middletown man indicted for alleged sexual assault while he was a...
3
Sentencing for Dayton child psychologist moved to December
4
Woman pleads guilty in Hamilton baseball bat slaying
5
Man accused of stabbing woman, putting body in dumpster pleads guilty

About the Author

Lauren Pack
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top