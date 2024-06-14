Hamilton woman dies in hit-and-run crash; Deputies seek maroon Highlander

A 37-year-old woman was found deceased after she apparently was struck sometime overnight by a hit-and-run driver in Hanover Twp.
A deputy on routine patrol in the 2300 block of Millville Road spotted debris in the roadway. Further investigation led to the discovery of the woman’s body around 3:20 a.m. Friday in the area of Millville and Boyle roads, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.
The woman was not identified pending notification of family.
The vehicle involved is possibly a 2014 or newer maroon Toyota Highlander. The vehicle will have front-end damage and a broken or missing right headlight.
Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Steve Poff at 513-785-1218.
