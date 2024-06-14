Hamilton woman dies in hit-and-run crash; Deputies seek maroon Highlander

A 37-year-old woman was found deceased after she apparently was struck sometime overnight by a hit-and-run driver in Hanover Twp.

A deputy on routine patrol in the 2300 block of Millville Road spotted debris in the roadway. Further investigation led to the discovery of the woman’s body around 3:20 a.m. Friday in the area of Millville and Boyle roads, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.