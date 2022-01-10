Hamilton woman charged in assault at Fairfield bowling alley

Caption Emily Villia, 18, of Hamilton, arrested for assault, a first-degree misdemeanor. PROVIDED Caption Emily Villia, 18, of Hamilton, arrested for assault, a first-degree misdemeanor. PROVIDED

Fairfield police spokeswoman Sgt. Becky Ervin said there was a “verbal exchange and then the assault” occurred.

According to the police report, Villa said she overheard the juvenile talking with her friends on another lane and “heard her say something she believed was directed at her.”

Villa said she told the juvenile something as she was leaving, and the juvenile said something back.

“Villa said she walked back to the juvenile, threw a drink on her, and then hit her in the face,” according to the police report.

The type of hit is in dispute as Villa told police it was an open-handed slap, but the juvenile said it was a closed-fisted punch.

The juvenile was bruised, but not treated, police said.