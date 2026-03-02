Hamilton police officer on paid leave after indictment in booking room assault case

Hamilton Police Officer Stephen Heffernan was found to have violated the department's use of force policy after injuring Michael Yordy, 62, of Hamilton. Yordy was arrested on an active warrant. The officer was suspended for 20 days and Yordy had his charges dismissed. CONTRIBUTED/CITY OF HAMILTON PD

Crime & Law
By
16 minutes ago
A Hamilton police officer has been placed on paid administrative leave after a Butler County grand jury indicted him Friday on four counts of misdemeanor assault connected to a 2025 use‑of‑force incident.

Officer Stephen Heffernan had already served a 20‑day suspension for violating the department’s use‑of‑force policy after he slammed a 62‑year‑old arrestee into a cinderblock wall and then into the base of a booking station, leaving the man unconscious, according to police records and security video.

Because of that, Heffernan, 43, was placed on paid administrative leave Friday, Hamilton Police Department said.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.

Journal-News reported in December that Heffernan was suspended for nearly a month in October after throwing a 62‑year‑old arrestee into the cinderblock base of a booking station at the Hamilton Police Department Sept. 24, 2025.

Police records say the man was unconscious for more than a minute. Security video shows Heffernan first slamming the man against a cinderblock wall. The man had been arrested on an active warrant.

In the booking area, video shows he did not follow orders to sit and appeared verbally confrontational.

When Heffernan tried to put a second set of handcuffs on him, the man resisted. Heffernan then slammed him into the wall and threw him into the base of the booking station. The man appeared unconscious for about 90 seconds, with blood pooling from a forehead gash. A command officer responded, and medical staff treated him before he was taken to the hospital and later released.

Police took him home and released him on his own recognizance.

Police Chief Trent Chenoweth previously said Heffernan self‑reported the incident and violated the department’s use‑of‑force policy. Heffernan waived his right to a pre‑disciplinary hearing on Oct. 8.

At Chenoweth’s request, all charges against the man were dismissed.

Heffernan received a 20‑day suspension, was barred from overtime for six months, and had to complete remedial training and counseling.

