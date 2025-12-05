Hamilton suspended officer in October for use of force policy violation

Yordy had been taken into custody on an active warrant.

When Yordy was brought into the booking area, according to the Hamilton police security video, Yordy was not obeying orders to sit down. He approached the booking station and appeared to be verbally confrontational with the Heffernan.

Heffernan appeared to attempt to place a second set of handcuffs on Yordy, but after the arrestee resisted, the officer slammed him into the wall before throwing him into the base of the booking station.

Yordy was unconscious for what appears to be 90 seconds, according to the video of the incident, which did not have audio. Blood pooled from a gash on Yordy’s forehead. A command officer responded and medical personnel provided aid before transporting the man to the hospital, where he was treated and released.

Yordy was later taken to his home and released on his own recognizance.

Hamilton Police Chief Trent Chenoweth said Heffernan, who promptly self-reported the incident, had violated the department’s use of force policy.

On Oct. 8, the officer waived his right to a pre-disciplinary hearing.

“As a result, all charges against Mr. Yordy were dismissed at my request,” Chenoweth said. “It was the right thing to do. I fully acknowledge that this incident does not reflect the level of professionalism expected by Hamilton police officers.”

While Heffernan was disciplined for violating the use of force policy, a special prosecutor determined there was insufficient evidence to support criminal charges.

In addition to a 20-day suspension, Heffernan cannot work overtime details for six months and is required to attend remedial training and counseling.

Body camera video did show Heffernan taking Yordy back to his home, and shaking an offered hand.

“I’m sorry,” Yordy said.

“I forgive you,” Heffernan said.