Hamilton man wanted on rape charges booked into Butler County Jail

A man wanted by Hamilton police on rape and gross sexual imposition charges has been booked into the Butler County Jail.
Brandon M. North, 26 was indicted Thursday, July 14 by a Butler County grand jury on four counts of rape, one count of gross sexual imposition, and one count of assault, according to court documents. A warrant for his arrest was issued the same day.
The charges reportedly reach back to an incident on July 6 and involved an acquaintance at North’s Hamilton residence, according to police.
He is currently in the Butler County Jail, and his next court appearance is scheduled for Monday, July 25.
