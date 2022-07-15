Hamilton police ask for public’s help to find man accused of rape

Police are asking for the public’s help to find a man wanted on a multi-count rape indictment.
Brandon North was indicted Thursday by a Butler County grand jury for four counts of rape and one count of gross sexual imposition for an incident reported to have happened July 6 involving an acquaintance at his residence in the 1500 block of NW Washington Boulevard, according to a release from the Hamilton Police Department.
A warrant was issued Thursday for his arrest.
Anyone who knows of North’s immediate location is urged to call 911.
Anyone with a tip on his possible whereabouts is asked to call detective Tony Kiep at 513-868-5811, ext. 1261.
In Other News
1
Warren County shooting: Wife’s 911 call starts calmly then, ‘Don’t...
2
Warren County horse trainer shot himself; officer shot in head...
3
AG Garland honors team that investigated Dayton mass shooting
4
Warren County shooting: IDs released for officer critically hurt...
5
2 deadly officer-involved shootings reported in Warren County in less...
About the Author