Hamilton man indicted in March shooting in Trenton

Crime & Law
By
29 minutes ago

A Hamilton man has been indicted in a March shooting in Trenton.

Cody Kip Smallwood, 19, was indicted Wednesday for felonious assault, a second-degree felony, with a firearm specification.

The charges connect to an incident on March 9 at an apartment on Third Street in Trenton.

Officers were called to the 800 block of Third Street at about 3:30 a.m. and found Caden Sharp suffering from a gunshot sound inside the apartment. He was taken to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment.

The suspect, which police identified as Smallwood, fled from the residence.

According to Middletown Municipal Court records, police said Smallwood shot Sharp in the leg with a 9 millimeter handgun after a dispute turned into a physical altercation.

