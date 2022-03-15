Hamilton man jailed for Trenton shooting

Cody Kip Smallwood, 18, of Hamilton, is charged with felonious assault and aggravated menacing for the incident early on May 9 at a Third Street apartment, according to Trenton Police.

Officers were called about 3:30 a.m. to the 800 block of Third and found Caden Sharp suffering with a gunshot wound inside the apartment. He was transported to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton for treatment.