Man arrested with drugs and a pickle following Butler Co. traffic stop

At about 1:30 pm, a K-9 deputy assigned to the Butler Undercover Regional Narcotics unit stopped a car traveling south on Interstate I-75. During the stop it was discovered the driver was in possession of marijuana and a large amount of a wax substance along with cash, according to the sheriff’s office. Also found in the search was a large packaged pickle.

Antonio Stanley, 31, was arrested and booked into the Butler County Jail for trafficking in drugs and possession of drugs, both fifth-degree felonies.