Council members: Middletown to have a new police chief by end of August

Deputy Chief Andy Warrick was name named acting chief in April and remains in that position. Following civil service testing and evaluation, Middletown City Manager Paul Lolli recommended Lt. Malcolm Tipton and Sgt. Earl Nelson be promoted to deputy chief. Those promotions were approved by council in May.

Deputy chiefs Tipton and Nelson and acting chief Warrick have tested for the chief position. The evaluation process is nearly complete, and a recommendation could go to Lolli before his retirement on July 31.

“Myself and a few others conducted interviews last week and this week with candidates,” and recommendations will go to the city manager’s office soon, said Councilman Steve West II.

He said a recommendation to council for approval could be part of the Aug. 6 agenda.

Mayor Elizabeth Slamka said the police chief position could be on the Aug. 6 agenda or Aug. 20 for council consideration.

“We are hopeful to get the recommendation in the first meeting of August, but it might be the second meeting,” Slamka said. There is a process that is followed, she noted.

“But I am very confident with our police department. They do the work every day, and the same thing with the city manager’s office,” the mayor said.

When asked if he will make a recommendation to council about the new police chief before his retirement, Lolli answered “possibly.”

Assistant City Manager Nathan Cahall will take over as acting city manager on Aug. 1

Nelson has been with the Middletown Division of Police since 2005, when he began as a patrol officer. Nelson was promoted to sergeant in 2017.

Tipton joined the Middletown Division of Police in 2008, was promoted to sergeant in 2017 and lieutenant in 2022

Warrick has been with the Middletown Division of Police since September 2001, when he was a patrol officer. In 2007, he was appointed police sergeant and promoted to lieutenant in 2017. In January 2018, Warrick was appointed deputy police chief.