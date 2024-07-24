Dayton-backed anti-hooning bill becomes law

Mims told this news outlet he hopes the bill, which will carry a first degree misdemeanor charge plus drivers license suspensions and point penalties, will give police greater tools to stamp out hooning as it’s happening and punish those who are caught.

“There had to be something that’s a little bit more stringent that put some more teeth into the law,” said Mims, who noted that the new offenses are an upgrade on current charges available to prosecutors, like reckless driving.

“It really helps our police in terms of addressing these concerns,” said Mims.

Mims said Dayton police have been called “a lot” for hooning as it’s gotten more popular over recent years. The mayor said west Dayton has been a hot spot for the activity, but it’s popped up in downtown and east Dayton as well, drawing the ire of neighborhood associations and forcing many drivers to avoid certain roads.

Additionally, the practice has resulted in injuries and even death and has put additional stress on Dayton-area roads, Mims said.

The bill was carried by Dayton-area legislators Reps. Phil Plummer, R-Butler Twp., and Andrea White, R-Kettering, and was brought to the state’s attention by local advocates, including Dayton Unit NAACP President Derrick Foward, Dayton Police Chief Kamran Azfal, and former Trotwood Mayor Mary McDonald, who all testified on its importance to the Ohio General Assembly.

