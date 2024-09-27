Hamilton man found guilty in 2022 stabbing death of his longtime girlfriend

The verdict followed months of continuances, lawyer substitutions and Madden’s bursts in the courtroom that played out through four days of testimony this week.

Madden did not take the stand to testify in his own defense, but ranted about his attorney to the judge before closing statements Friday morning. And he was taken out of the courtroom when he began shouting again about evidence as the jury left to begin deliberations.

He then watched the verdict via streaming from another room in the courthouse.

Specifically, Madden was found guilty of murder and, felonious assault with both charges carrying a specification that he is a repeat violent offender, which adds to the sentence.

Judge Jennifer McElfresh sentenced him to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years to be served consecutive to his previous drug conviction and sentence of 11 to 16.5 years in prison.

For months during conflicts with attorneys, volatile court hearings and two attempts to act as his own attorney, Madden has maintained his innocence and found fault with the victim’s autopsy findings.

But just before the jury was led into the Butler County Common Pleas courtroom Monday, Madden turned to the 28-year-old daughter and began crying, saying “what happened to her, I didn’t mean it.”

Also part of the utterance, according to Assistant Prosecutor Michael Hon, was Madden saying “I am responsible for what happened to her. I didn’t mean it. I love you.”

MacKayla Madden and others shaken by Madden’s admission exited the courtroom and the judge called a recess.

About 30 minutes later, court was back in session and Madden’s attorney Lucas Wilder said he was concerned about Madden’s mental state and did not believe he should stay in the courtroom because it would be prejudicial.

Madden continued to cry and McElfresh said she wanted to assure he had a fair trial and give him a chance to maintain his composure.

Hon was able to present opening statements, but the defense chose not to. The state’s first witness was MacKayla Madden, who recalled her parents’ off and on relationship for years including a lot of conflict and fighting.

She also told the jury what she heard her father say to her minutes before before the trial was set to begin.

“I am sorry. We got into an altercation. I am basically the one who did it. Don’t hate me. I love you,” is what MacKayla Madden said she heard her father say.

On the day of her death, officers responded to a 911 call where they found Madden “on top of Rachelle trying to do CPR on what is clearly a deceased person,” Hon said in opening statements. There was no sign of forced entry to the house but furniture was overturned.

Police found Brewsaugh was on the floor dead with 55 stab wounds to her body and blood was “all over the wall and the window and the floor,” Hon said.

Prosecutors pointed to Brewsaugh’s blood found on a vest and shirt worn often by Madden and scratches on his arms when he was interviewed after his girlfriend was found.