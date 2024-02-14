Grand jury gets case of man charged in Hamilton cat abuse

BreakingNews
The case of an Oxford man accused in a Hamilton animal cruelty case that resulted in grave injuries to a cat has been sent to grand jury for consideration.

Zhean Bai, 27, was arrested Feb. 6 at his residence at Oxford West Apartments on Ogden Court and charged with prohibitions concerning companion animals, and breaking and entering, both fifth-degree felonies.

Wednesday morning Bai waived his right to a preliminary hearing and the case was automatically bound over to a grand jury. Bai is free on $50,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing to determine if there are more instances of cruelty that can be linked to Bai, according to the sheriff’s office. Capt Rick Bucheit said more charges are possible at grand jury.

Bai’s arrest came after a tip from a concerned citizen, the suspect a day after a the sheriff’s office offered a $250 reward for information on the identity of a suspect in the Jan. 24 incident.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office took to social media to identify a man who appears to capture a cat then slam it to the ground at a Hamilton apartment complex, causing the animal grave injuries.

The incident happened at 9 p.m. Jan. 24 at Indian Springs apartments on Hampshire Drive. The cat was found by deputy dog wardens behind the complex and had to be euthanized due to its injuries.

On Feb. 5. the BCSO released new photos of the suspect, saying that he returned to the apartment complex after the incident and appeared to be looking at the cameras.

