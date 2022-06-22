journal-news logo
Franklin police chase ends in crash in Springboro

Police place a gun found in a grassy area of an apartment complex into an evidence bag Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Springboro following a chase that began in Franklin. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Police place a gun found in a grassy area of an apartment complex into an evidence bag Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Springboro following a chase that began in Franklin.

Crime & Law
By
Updated 17 minutes ago

Police retrieved two handguns from a grassy area Wednesday after a pursuit ended in a crash at a Springboro apartment complex.

The afternoon chase began just before 2 p.m. in Franklin after an officer tried to pull over for speeding a gray Honda Accord that was headed north on Riley Boulevard, traveling 58 mph in a 35 mph zone, said Franklin police Lt. Brian Pacifico.

Police pursued the car into Springboro, where the suspects drove through the dead end of a roadway and into the grassy area at an apartment complex before crashing into a minivan on Timbercreek Drive.

“The officers were not behind it when it crashed,” Pacifico said.

When police found the crashed car, they spotted two men running away.

Multiple K-9 units were involved in the search for the pair, but they were unable to find them. However, Pacifico said police believe they may know the identity of the suspects.

Police at the apartments found two handguns and placed them in evidence bags.

“They threw the guns out of the car by a tree,” Pacifico said of the suspects.

Police also found a bag of marijuana inside the crashed car.

In addition to Franklin and Springboro police departments, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Middletown and Clearcreek Twp. police departments responded.

A Honda Accord involved in a pursuit from Franklin Wednesday, June 22, 2022, crashed into a minivan on Timbercreek Drive at a Springboro apartment complex.

A Honda Accord involved in a pursuit from Franklin Wednesday, June 22, 2022, crashed into a minivan on Timbercreek Drive at a Springboro apartment complex.

A Honda Accord involved in a pursuit from Franklin Wednesday, June 22, 2022, crashed into a minivan on Timbercreek Drive at a Springboro apartment complex.

