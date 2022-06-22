Franklin police chase ends in crash in Springboro

Multiple K-9 units were involved in the search for the pair, but they were unable to find them. However, Pacifico said police believe they may know the identity of the suspects.

Police at the apartments found two handguns and placed them in evidence bags.

“They threw the guns out of the car by a tree,” Pacifico said of the suspects.

Police also found a bag of marijuana inside the crashed car.

In addition to Franklin and Springboro police departments, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Middletown and Clearcreek Twp. police departments responded.