Former New Miami softball coach indicted on felony sex charges

She was allegedly meeting with a student and engaging in sexual activity while in the back seat of a vehicle, according to the Butler County sheriff’s office and prosecutor.

According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, Rison is a former head softball coach and teacher’s aide for New Miami High School, and the charges stem from a relationship involving Rison and a 17-year-old softball player.

The alleged sexual conduct happened between April 3 and April 25, according to the indictment. The furnishing alcohol allegation occurred between March 21 and April 25 and the tampering charge is alleged to have happened between May 1 and May 3.

Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser said there are allegations that Rison destroyed evidence.