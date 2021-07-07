Former Centerville Schools employee indicted for sexual battery involving teen

Miller also worked as a custodian at the high school but he resigned effective April 1, according to minutes from the April 19 Board of Education meeting.

Former Centerville High School English teacher Samuel Glenn, 32, also faces sexual battery charges in a separate case.

Glenn is charged with one count of sexual battery for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a student in January 2017 when she was 18 and a high school senior. Glenn joined the U.S. Army after losing his teaching job, but before he was indicted.

There have been numerous delays in his case because of his military service and the coronavirus pandemic. It is not clear when he will go to trial but the next hearing is scheduled for July 22.