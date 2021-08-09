Feds: Leader of southwest Ohio narcotics ring sentenced to 20 years in prison

Crawford Patrick Bogle, 35, also will spend 10 years on supervised release once he is out of prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Ohio.

“Bogle and his group poured thousands of unit dosages of highly addictive drugs into this community,” Acting U.S. Attorney Vipal J. Patel said. “Despite multiple encounters with police in this case, his status of being on supervised release, as well as prior federal incarceration, Bogle remained undeterred from engaging in this far-ranging drug conspiracy. His significant prison sentence is warranted.”