Fairfield man charged in beating death of Hamilton resident appears in court

A Fairfield man accused of beating a man to death last month at a Hamilton residence appeared Wednesday in Butler County Common Pleas Court, where his hearing was continued.
Delmer Vickers Jr., 59, was indicted last week for murder and felonious assault for the incident on Aug. 20 in the 1100 block of South 13th Street.
Douglas D. Centers, 58, was found dead on the evening of Aug. 20, according to the police report. He suffered blunt force trauma to the head.
Vickers was arrested Aug. 24 in New Miami, according to officials. Judge Greg Howard set bond at $1 million last week at arraignment.
Vickers is scheduled to be back in Howard’s courtroom Sept. 27 for a pre-trial hearing.
