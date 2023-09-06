Person dies after going into water in Butler County

One person is dead after a drowning at a Butler County nature preserve.

The St. Clair Twp. Fire Dept. said its water rescue team was called to Antenen Nature Preserve at around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday after a person went into the water and never resurfaced.

Crews were able to rescue the person, but officials said they did not survive. It is believed the person was fishing at the preserve at the time of the drowning.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.