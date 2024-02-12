BreakingNews
Effort to offer Bible-based education during public school hours: 5 things to know

Defense asks for delay in trial of man accused of Hamilton beating death

Crime & Law
By
1 hour ago
X

The defense attorney for a man accused in a beating death last summer at a Hamilton residence has wants the jury trial scheduled this month continued, citing possible exculpatory evidence turned over by prosecutors.

ExploreHamilton woman indicted for felonious assault after allegedly shooting ex in groin

Delmer Vickers Jr., 60, who is being held on a $1 million bond, is charged with murder and felonious assault for the August slaying in the 1100 block of South 13th Street.

Douglas D. Centers, 58, was found dead on the evening of Aug. 20, according to the police report. He suffered blunt-force trauma to the head.

Vickers “struck and/or kicked the victim about the head and body numerous times,” according to court documents. He was was arrested Aug. 24 in New Miami, according to officials.

ExploreTrial date set for man accused in fatal Hamilton shooting

In November, Butler County Common Pleas Judge Greg Howard set Vickers’ trial for Feb. 26.

On Friday, defense attorney Doug Nichols filed a motion to continue the trial “due to additional discovery that was provided by the state and that may be exculpatory for the defendant.”

The defense has not asked for previous continuances, so this request will likely be granted.

Vicker is scheduled to be in court Wednesday for a hearing.

In Other News
1
Trotwood woman indicted in OVI crash that seriously injured 2 Lebanon...
2
Man studying to be priest arrested on child porn charges; has Kettering...
3
Woman: Romance scam cost mother six-figure inheritance, home
4
Man found guilty of trying to snatch 3-year-old girl from RiverScape...
5
A year later, deaths of 2 Middletown men gunned down in their home...

About the Author

Follow Lauren Pack on facebookFollow Lauren Pack on twitter

Lauren Pack, a native of the Miami Valley, has been on staff at the Journal-News since 1994 reporting on courts and crime.

© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top