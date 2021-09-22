Dayton police officer and suspect shot on Ingram Street

Law enforcement from around the area gathered Tuesday night outside Miami Valley Hospital to support a Dayton police officer who was shot, along with a suspect, on Ingram Street in the city.
The officer is in stable condition but the suspect was critically wounded, according to the Dayton Police Department.
The first shooting was reported around 7:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Ingram Street. One victim was taken from the scene in a Dayton police cruiser to the hospital, according to initial reports.
There is a heavy police presence in the area of Ingram Street and Lakeview Avenue as police investigate the officer-involved shooting.
At the hospital, police cruisers from area departments lined up outside and officers, both in uniform and off-duty, stood outside the emergency room doors in a show of support for the injured officer.
Dayton police said they would have a media briefing at 10 p.m. at the public safety building downtown.
