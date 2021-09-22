journal-news logo
X

Dayton police officer and suspect shot on Ingram Street

Crime & Law
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
Updated 16 minutes ago
Officer is stable, suspect critical; Law enforcement gather at Miami Valley Hospital.

Law enforcement from around the area gathered Tuesday night outside Miami Valley Hospital to support a Dayton police officer who was shot, along with a suspect, on Ingram Street in the city.

The officer is in stable condition but the suspect was critically wounded, according to the Dayton Police Department.

ExplorePHOTOS: Dayton officer in stable condition after shooting Tuesday night

The first shooting was reported around 7:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Ingram Street. One victim was taken from the scene in a Dayton police cruiser to the hospital, according to initial reports.

There is a heavy police presence in the area of Ingram Street and Lakeview Avenue as police investigate the officer-involved shooting.

At the hospital, police cruisers from area departments lined up outside and officers, both in uniform and off-duty, stood outside the emergency room doors in a show of support for the injured officer.

Dayton police said they would have a media briefing at 10 p.m. at the public safety building downtown.

In Other News
1
Gunfire in Fairfield Twp. injures one, multiple residences hit
2
This year on trend to be 2nd deadliest in Cincinnati’s recent history
3
Former AFRL, NASIC contractor sentenced for taking 2,500 pages of...
4
Man accused of shooting girlfriend during fight in Eaton charged
5
Trial delayed for man accused in fatal shooting outside Middletown bar
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top