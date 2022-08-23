journal-news logo
Dayton man indicted for murder in stabbing of Springboro man

A man was stabbed to death late Sunday, Aug. 14, at a house in the 800 block of Chelsea Avenue in Dayton. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

A man was stabbed to death late Sunday, Aug. 14, at a house in the 800 block of Chelsea Avenue in Dayton. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Crime & Law
By
46 minutes ago

A Dayton man indicted Tuesday for murder is accused of killing a Springboro man who had been visiting the suspect’s mother.

Eric William Bridges, 21, is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts each of murder and felonious assault.

Eric Bridges

The victim was identified as 40-year-old Samuel G. Osborne by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

Officers were called shortly after 8 p.m. Aug. 14 to a house in the 800 block of Chelsea Avenue.

“There was some sort of disagreement between the two at the residence there when the suspect had a knife during the fight and the victim was stabbed in the chest one time,” Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns said previously.

Osborne was stabbed during an argument that happened at the house where Bridges lives with his mother and grandmother while Osborne was visiting Bridges’ mother, Johns said.

“Bridges stabbed Osborne one time in the upper right chest with a 6-inch blade,” according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court. “This stab wound resulted in the death of Osborne.”

Bridges is held on a $1 million bond in the Montgomery County Jail.

