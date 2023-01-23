Court order temporarily closes ‘public nuisance’ Franklin Knights Inn

Franklin police have served a court order temporarily closing the Knights Inn at 8500 Claude-Thomas Road after the city presented evidence that the hotel is a public nuisance.
Police erected jersey barriers outside the property and taped a copy of the order, issued by the Warren County Common Pleas Court, to the window.
According to the order, the hotel will be closed and padlocked while the court decides whether to grant the city’s request for a permanent injunction against the property.
The court said that Franklin had showed enough evidence that the hotel constitutes a public nuisance, including its reputation as “a place where criminal activity runs rampant and a host of felony and other serious criminal offenses have occurred,” as well as a “disproportionate” amount of calls received for the Franklin divisions of police and fire/EMS to respond to the property.
During the closure, the court ordered all occupants of the hotel to leave, though all personal property is ordered to remain in place.
The hotel owners as well as “all other persons” have also been ordered not to remove or interfere with any personal property in the hotel, though the owners of any personal property can reclaim it by proving that the owner acted in good faith, didn’t know their property was creating a public nuisance and couldn’t reasonably know it was creating a public nuisance.
