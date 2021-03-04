Franklin motel disturbance leads to drug, weapons, assault charges

During their investigation at the motel, police determined a second man at a different location also had a firearm. Officers located Adam Foster, 34, on Franklin-Trenton Road and stopped his vehicle. A firearm was located during the search of Foster’s vehicle.

Police also learned the female passenger in the vehicle had allegedly been shot at several times by Holt in Room 226 at the motel. Acting Chief Brian Pacifico said the alleged shooting of the female passenger happened prior to police arriving for the disturbance call.

As Officer Lexis Wallace walked Miller into the Franklin police station, she observed a change in Miller’s pants. A second pat-down Miller revealed she had hidden a firearm in the crotch area of her pants.

Franklin police made the following charges against the three suspects:

Holt was charged with felonious assault and burglary, both second-degree felonies, two drug possession charges, both fifth-degree felonies, and a misdemeanor drug charge.

All three are being held in the Warren County Jail pending their initial appearance at 1 p.m. Friday in Franklin Municipal Court. Holt is being held on a $245,000 bond; Miller is being held on a $60,000 bond; and Foster has a $40,000 bond.

