Columbus woman charged federally in kidnapping of twin infant boys

Kason was found Dec. 22 inside the abandoned Accord while temperatures dropped well below freezing, hours after Jackson was arrested. Kason spent a few days at a children’s hospital, where he received treatment for exposure, but was released in time for Christmas to his family and reunited with his twin brother.

Jackson was charged in Franklin County with two counts of kidnapping, but Parker said the federal charges supersede her state charges.

“Jackson is currently in custody in Indiana and will be transported to the Southern District of Ohio to face her federal charges in U.S. District Court in Columbus,” Parker stated. “Protection of our youth is vital and ensuring the safe return of the children in this case was paramount. Now, as we move into the accountability phase of this incident, I can assure you that my office will continue to work with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners in Ohio and Indiana to fully investigate the matter.”