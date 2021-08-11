journal-news logo
Can you ID men who robbed, shot at homeless person in Middletown?

Middletown police are asking for the public's help to identify these two men who they say robbed and shot at a homeless person during the early morning hours of Aug. 2, 2021, on Clinton Street in the city.
Middletown police are asking for the public's help to identify these two men who they say robbed and shot at a homeless person during the early morning hours of Aug. 2, 2021, on Clinton Street in the city.

Credit: Middletown Division of Police

Crime & Law
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
Middletown police on Tuesday released images of two men they said robbed and shot at a homeless person during the early morning hours of Aug. 2 on Clinton Street.

Anyone who knows who the men are or who has information is urged to call Middletown police detective Kristi Hughes at 513-425-7733 or call police dispatch at 513-425-7700, option 0.

