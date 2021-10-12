journal-news logo
Butler County man gets more than 3 decades in prison after pleading guilty to child pornography charges

Trevor Fraley of Madison Twp. was sentenced to a maximum of 35 years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to 16 counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
Crime & Law
By Lauren Pack
31 minutes ago

Two years after his indictment, a Madison Twp. man pleaded guilty today to 16 counts of child pornography after being initially charged with 101 counts, and he was sentenced to more than three decades in prison.

Trevor Fraley, 26, of Dickey Road, was scheduled to go to trial in August in Butler County Common Pleas Court, but that trial was canceled and a plea and sentencing hearing was held Tuesday.

Fraley, of Dickey Road, pleaded guilty to 16 counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a child, and Judge Michael Oster Jr. sentenced him to 31 to 35 years in prison.

Fraley was indicted in November 2019 on multiple counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a child and illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, all second-degree felonies.

Oster set bond at $500,000. As part of the bond, Oster also ordered that Fraley wear a GPS monitor, have no contact with children, including his own, have no internet access and report twice per week to pretrial services. He has been free on bond while awaiting trial.

Trevor Fraley, right, with his attorney Chris Pagan, in Butler County Common Pleas Court. LAUREN PACK/STAFF
In March 2020, defense attorney Chris Pagan filed a motion to suppress evidence, including items taken from a Middletown home on Crawford Street, cell phone, computers and other electronic devices.

Pagan argued some of the multiple search warrants were not properly signed by the magistrate and relied on an uncorroborated statement from a woman with a drug addiction and a case through Butler County Children Services.

A computer believed to belong to Fraley contained “a very large amount of child pornography — over 1,200 videos depicting children engaged in sexual activity, much of which has been duplicated by defendant’s backing up the videos from his phone to his computer. The most recent unidentified backup occurred on Oct. 29 (in 2019),” Assistant Butler County Prosecutor Kelly Heile said in court documents.

The motion also says some of the images allegedly traced to Fraley’s digital payment service include sex acts involving toddler-aged children. One of the images may have been taken at a previous residence shared by a witness and Fraley, according to Heile.

The judge denied most of the defense’s request to suppress the evidence.

