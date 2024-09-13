Boy arrested, stolen vehicles damaged after Clearcreek Twp. pursuit

While responding to that, police received a report at 2 p.m. that two people who matched that description stole a vehicle on nearby Diamond Drive.

The two were identified as juvenile males, police said.

Soon after, the vehicle stolen from Diamond Drive, as well as the vehicle that the suspects had already been driving were spotted on state Route 48, and a pursuit began near Route 48 and East Lytle Five Points Road.

Police said that the pursuit wound north and west to the entry ramp to northbound Interstate 75 at Austin Boulevard, with the suspects running into each other at one point while fleeing police.

One of the fleeing vehicles went off the side of the ramp, coming to a stop in the grass between the ramp and the highway. The boy inside was arrested at the crash site, but was not injured.

The second vehicle fled north on I-75, and eventually was found unoccupied in Dayton, police said. Police are still investigating the second boy involved.

Clearcreek Twp. police said that both vehicles were heavily damaged, and both had been reported stolen. One was the vehicle stolen on Diamond Drive, while the other was reported stolen in Richmond, Indiana.

Clearcreek Twp. police were joined in the pursuit by Springboro police, and the crash is being investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Lebanon Post.