BCI investigating officer-involved shooting in Fairfield Twp.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded to an officer-involved shooting Wednesday night in Fairfield Township.
The incident happened just before 9 p.m. at or near Camargo Park mobile home community at the corner of state Route 4 and Liberty-Fairfield Road.
Steve Irwin, BCI spokesperson, said no officers were injured.
One person was transported to an area hospital, according to dispatchers, but their condition is not known.
Fairfield Twp. Police Chief Robert Chabali confirmed the shooting but declined comment tonight.
Irwin said at 11:30 p.m. that the investigation is active and ongoing.
It is unclear who was shot and how many shots were fired.
