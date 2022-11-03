Car chase begins in Dayton, speeds through 3 counties, ends in Fairfield Twp.

The vehicle then traveled throughout Dayton, until the driver got on Interstate 75 South and accelerated to a speed of well over 100 mph. Cruisers were unable to stay near the vehicle because of the reckless flight and high speed, according to Rider.

After speeding into the Franklin area in Warren County and into Butler County, the vehicle was located in 3400 block of Crooked Tree Circle in Fairfield Twp. The occupants fled, splitting in three directions. After a lengthy search, all three occupants, all men ages 19, 20 and 25 were located and apprehended.

The driver of the vehicle, Mackenna Caleb Casey, 25, remained housed in the Montgomery County Jail on Thursday on charges for failure to comply with the order of a police officer and obstructing official business.