Appellate court affirms local woman’s murder conviction, orders re-sentencing

Stormy Delehanty, 30, formerly of Deerfield Twp., was convicted of murder, two counts of felonious assault, and tampering with evidence in March 2021 following a three-day jury trial in Warren County Common Pleas Court. The jury found that she stabbed her husband 38 times. The court sentenced her to a prison term of 18 years to life.

Delehanty appealed her murder conviction, saying the court should not have admitted gruesome crime scene and autopsy photographs. She also said the jury was never given an instruction regarding self-defense. Delehanty also appealed the trial court sentencing her to lifetime post-release control and requiring her to enroll in the violent offender registry.