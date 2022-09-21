Amber Alert issued for three Greenville children

The two girls are Kira and Kamilia Kiser, and the boy is Kian Kiser.

Kira, 9, is white, stands 3 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 65 pounds and has brown hair and eyes.

Kamilia, 8, is white, stands 3 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 64 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Kian, 6, is white, stands 3 feet tall, weighs 50 pounds and has brown hair and eyes.

According to the alert, Kirt Kiser made the threats toward the children when he took them at 8 p.m. Tuesday night. Police received a report the children were not in school at 10:30 a.m. today.

Police asked anyone with information about Kirt, Beth or the children, including their location or direction they are traveling, to call 911 or the Greenville Police Department at 937-548-1103.