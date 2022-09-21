BreakingNews
Amber Alert issued for three Greenville children
From left to right: Kira Kiser, 9; Kamilia Kiser, 8; and Kian Kiser, 6. An Amber Alert was issued for the three children after they were reported not at school this morning.

Updated 8 minutes ago
Police searching for children, their father and his mother

Greenville police have issued an Amber Alert for two girls ages 8 and 9 and a 6-year-old boy after they were reportedly not at school this morning.

In a release, they said that the children, their father Kirt Kiser, 29, and his mother Beth Kiser, 53, are missing and may be traveling in a black 2012 Chevrolet Suburban with Ohio license plate number JTK6408.

Police believe the children are in danger, and an Amber Alert issued for Ohio and adjacent states stated the father made threats toward them.

Kirt Kiser, 29, of Greenville, triggered an Amber Alert for his three children when he allegedly took them and made threats against them. He stands 5 feet, 10 inches and weighs 236 pounds. He was driving a black 2012 Chevrolet Suburban with Ohio plate JTK 6408.

Kirt Kiser is white, stands 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 236 pounds and has short blond hair with blue eyes. His mother is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and also has blond hair and blue eyes.

The two girls are Kira and Kamilia Kiser, and the boy is Kian Kiser.

Kira, 9, is white, stands 3 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 65 pounds and has brown hair and eyes.

Kamilia, 8, is white, stands 3 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 64 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Kian, 6, is white, stands 3 feet tall, weighs 50 pounds and has brown hair and eyes.

According to the alert, Kirt Kiser made the threats toward the children when he took them at 8 p.m. Tuesday night. Police received a report the children were not in school at 10:30 a.m. today.

Police asked anyone with information about Kirt, Beth or the children, including their location or direction they are traveling, to call 911 or the Greenville Police Department at 937-548-1103.

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

