Agents intercept ‘firm and unusually heavy diapers’ — packed with meth

Cincinnati officers with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection discovered something strange inside diapers en route to Australia.
Baby diapers shipped from Texas were “firm and unusually heavy.”
Inside, investigators on Nov. 11 found more than four pounds of methamphetamine.
Betty, a dog trained to detect narcotics, sniffed out the drugs in the diapers destined for a private residence in Austrialia.
“Our officers are committed to keeping our country and communities safe from illegal and dangerous drugs,” said LaFonda Sutton-Burke, director of CBP field operations in Chicago, in a press release. “This seizure is one example of the quality enforcement work they do on a daily basis.”
Richard Gillespie, Cincinnati port director, said officers know to check all kinds of outlandish shipments for hidden drugs.
In February, agents seized 44 pounds of corn flakes coated not in sugar, but cocaine. Smugglers again proved nothing is sacred in March 2020 when a CBP K-9 sniffed out nearly $17,000 of meth hidden inside paintings of Jesus.
In 2019, CBP inspectors reported finding capsules of meth hidden in candy and a hollow tombstone packed with cocaine.
About the Author