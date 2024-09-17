$5,000 reward available for information on Preble County camper arson fires

A $5,000 reward is available for anyone with information on arson fires at a Preble County campground last week.
The Ohio Fire Marshal ruled two fires at Deer Run Property Owners Association Campground on Friday as arson. The Ohio Department of Commerce Division of State Fire Marshal is working with the Fire and Explosion Bureau to determine who intentionally set the fires.
The Preble County Sheriff’s Office and Camden-Somers Twp. Fire and EMS responded to the first fire at 5:44 p.m. Friday on Buck Rub Cove.
Firefighters found a camper with materials under it had been set on fire, according to the Ohio Department of Commerce.
Approximately four hours later, at 9:30 p.m., a second fire was reported to two additional camper fires on Antler Cove.
A dog chained to one of the campers had serious injuries and was taken to MedVet for treatment.
The Blue Ribbon Arson Committee is offering the $5,000 reward for anyone with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible. People can contact the Ohio Fire Marshal tip line at 800-589-2728. Callers can remain anonymous.
