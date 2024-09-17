$5,000 reward available for information on Preble County camper arson fires

The Preble County Sheriff’s Office and Camden-Somers Twp. Fire and EMS responded to the first fire at 5:44 p.m. Friday on Buck Rub Cove.

Firefighters found a camper with materials under it had been set on fire, according to the Ohio Department of Commerce.

Approximately four hours later, at 9:30 p.m., a second fire was reported to two additional camper fires on Antler Cove.

A dog chained to one of the campers had serious injuries and was taken to MedVet for treatment.

The Blue Ribbon Arson Committee is offering the $5,000 reward for anyone with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible. People can contact the Ohio Fire Marshal tip line at 800-589-2728. Callers can remain anonymous.