47 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties

BUTLER COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:

Samantha Irene Couch, 1236 Pater Ave., Hamilton; indicted on two counts of possession of cocaine.

Derian Cornelius Richardson, 5554 Bigger Road, Dayton; indicted on one count of having weapons while under disability.

Kenneth Shane Hensley Jr., 1319 Pershing St., Middletown; indicted on one count of burglary.

Scott Louis Nelson, 2548 Pleasant Ave., Apt. Up, Hamilton; indicted on one count of possession of heroin.

Craig Moore, 205 S. San Bernardino Trail, Union; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs (direct), operating a vehicle under the influence (direct), and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia (direct).

Tiffany Dawn Meadows, 84 Shawnee Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count of failure to register (direct).

Patrick Elder, 4706 Bonita Drive, Middletown; indicted on one count each of assault, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and resisting arrest.

Carlos Marroquin, 107 Elliot Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

Adamu Quran Chance Williams, 8301 Burns Ave., Apt. 2, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of escape.

Robert Joseph Carpenter III, 806 Sycamore St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a vehicle under the influence, and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.

William Brack Ingram, II, 3408 Bevis Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count of theft.

Hayden Michael Allen-Ridnour, 2207 Oneka Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

James Laurance Hall, 2704 Roosevelt Blvd., Middletown; indicted on one count each of making a terroristic threat, inducing panic and making false alarms.

Michael Leon Holdbrooks, 314 Crawford St., Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Whitney Ann Commodore, 3610 Roosevelt Ave., Apt. D, Middletown; indicted on one count each of felonious assault and domestic violence.

Christina Estella Evans, 1506 Garfield Park, Lebanon; indicted on one count of theft.

Brandon Lee Colyer, 5109 Pleasent Ave., Apt. 6, Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Tylor Exavier Bowling, 1719 Manchester Ave., Middletown; indicted on two counts of gross sexual imposition, and one count each of kidnapping, strangulation, domestic violence, and assault (direct).

Kodie Allen Kuhn, 6227 Castle Hill Drive, Middletown; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Joseph T. Singleton, 10020 Greenbush Road, Camden; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Christopher S. Grosse, 179 Thompson St., Trenton; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Levi S. Reams, 719 Elwood St., Middletown; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Adam C. Schul, 16 New Yorker Blvd., Miamisburg; indicted on one count of failure to appear (direct).

Damian Slone, 504 S. Second St., Hamilton; indicted on two counts of gross sexual imposition (direct) and one count of rape (direct).

William Michael Johnson, 8480 Edgeview Drive, West Chester; indicted on one count of felonious assault (direct).

Luther M. Cox, III, 424 W. Broadway Road, Mesa, Az.; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Ronald E. Siler, Jr., 1618 Pershing Ave., Middletown; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Joseph T. Singleton, 10020 Greenbush Road, Camden; indicted on one count of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Taylor R. Vanlandingham, 6419 Okeana Drewersburg Road, Okeana; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Andrew Michael Napier, Warren Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of assault.

Kaiden Alexander Isacc Cantrell, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of possession of a deadly weapon while under detention.

Maleshia Joi Williams, 4609 Smith St., Fort Wayne, IN.; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, possession of drugs, and possessing criminal tools.

Javleon’Tre D. Harris, Warren Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility.

Gabriel James Hangen, 199 Bellecrest Court, Bellbrook; indicted on one count of theft of drugs.

Shemere Petrece Lampkin, 353 Indian Lake Drive, Maineville; indicted on two counts each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, deception to obtain a dangerous drug, and illegal processing of drug documents.

Jeffery Kim McDaniel, 5085 Monroe St., Toledo; indicted on one count each of felonious assault, domestic violence, and aggravated menacing.

Juliette Adella Marrero, 224 Main St., Morrow; indicted on one count each of assault, obstructing official business, making false alarms, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and menacing.

Amanda Sue Perry, 124 Highridge Court, Franklin; indicted on one count of theft.

Jaclyn Jaye Marcum, 120 Springwood Drive, Springboro; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; OVI - refusal with prior; and driving under OVI suspension.

Jason Perry Kreider, 221 Bridge St., Franklin; indicted on one count of disrupting public service.

Joshua Scott Cottey, 217 N. 10th St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of burglary, misdemeanor theft, obstructing official business, and criminal damaging or endangering.

Brandi Michelle Meyer, 1159 Azel Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of burglary, possession of heroin, possession of drugs, theft, obstructing official business, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jaskaran Singh Gill, 8650 Governors Hill Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on seven counts of trafficking in hashish, four counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, three counts of trafficking in marijuana, two counts each of possession of hashish and aggravated possession of drugs, and one count each possession of marijuana and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.

Charles William Manning, 2569 Bellbranch Court, Cincinnati; indicted on four counts of trafficking in hashish, three counts of possession of hashish, two count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs and aggravated possession of drugs, and one count each of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity and trafficking in marijuana.

Martin Luther Killing, Jr., 1804 Fairmount Ave., Apt. A, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of disrupting public services, strangulation and domestic violence.

Kristina Marie Hedges, 5014 Chantily Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of receiving stolen property.

Kathrien A. Haubner, 7310 Lewis St., Apt. 2, Covington, KY.; indicted on two counts of robbery and one count of aggravated robbery.