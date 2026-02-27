Breaking: Arrest made in 2023 Middletown double homicide

Arrest made in 2023 Middletown double homicide

Natrone Kakaris, 28, was arrested Friday on three murder charges stemming from a February 2023 double homicide. CONTRIBUTED/MIDDLETOWN DIVISION OF POLICE

Credit: Contributed

Credit: Contributed

Natrone Kakaris, 28, was arrested Friday on three murder charges stemming from a February 2023 double homicide. CONTRIBUTED/MIDDLETOWN DIVISION OF POLICE
Crime & Law
By
14 minutes ago
X

Middletown police have arrested a 28-year-old in connection with a February 2023 double homicide.

Natrone C. Kakaris was arrested 8:29 a.m. Friday by Middletown police and the U.S. Marshals Service in the 2200 block of Whittier Street.

He is charged with one count of aggravated murder and two counts of murder out of Butler County Common Pleas Court.

The charges stem from a three-year investigation into the shooting deaths of Marvin Tyrone (Ty) Davis Jr. and Daniel Fitzgerald on Feb. 4, 2023, at 707 15th Avenue.

Kakaris was arrested without incident and booked into Middletown City Jail.

In Other News
1
Hamilton man pleads guilty to sexual assault at Warren County halfway...
2
Lebanon man gets year in prison for elections fraud
3
Ashley Flynn case: Video released of husband’s arraignment for murder
4
Warren County man convicted of murder in alleged ‘mercy killing’ of...
5
26 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties

About the Author

Follow Bryn Dippold on facebook

Bryn Dippold joined the Journal-News staff in March 2025 and primarily covers the city of Middletown. Previously, she was associate editor for Cincy Magazine and worked as freelance copyeditor for Cincinnati CityBeat. She has had bylines in Cincinnati Magazine, The News Record and UC News.