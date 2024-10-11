44 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties

———

BUTLER COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:

Felix Anthony Natividad-Garcia, 333 Vine St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of importuning (direct).

Michael Steven Klepper, 4163 Indian Trace Drive, Apt. 7, Oxford; indicted on one count each of strangulation and domestic violence.

Pedro A. Reyes, 1111 S. Second St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of trafficking in cocaine and possession of cocaine.

Denise Minniefield, 415 S. 11th St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Elder Tomas-Funes, 94 Van Boren Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Verlon Ray Martin, 526 Vine St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin (direct), and possession of a fentanyl-related compound (direct).

Dustin Lee Stamper, 401 Garfield St., Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Timothy Alvalo Alfred, 212 McCready Ave., Monroe; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Brandon Franklin Howard, 2904 Wardall Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Miesha Sukari Taylor, 2502 Queen City Ave., Apt. 8, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Robert John Thompson, 2917 Pleasant Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Tyrone R. Grier, 700 Burman Ave., Trotwood; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of a fentanyl-related compound (direct).

Jason Lowell Barrett, 131 Ohio Ave., Monroe; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Maricelda E. Escalante-Lopez, 961 Chesterdale Circle, Apt. B, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of aggravated vehicular assault, endangering children, and operating a vehicle under the influence.

Joshua Scott Yockey, 1523 First Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count of theft.

Destiny Jade Chaney, 8190 Meadowlark Drive, Carlisle; indicted on one count each of forgery (direct), forgery, theft by deception (direct), and receiving stolen property (direct).

Vladyslav Ivanovich Vovrychko, 7170 Timbernoll Drive, West Chester; indicted on one count each of operating a vehicle under the influence, and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Derrick Eugene Snowden, Jr., 314 Crawford St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and obstructing official business.

Warner Franklin Sharp, 1266 S. 2nd St., Apt. 3, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of strangulation and domestic violence.

Anistasia Leanne Torrence, 4518 Bonita Drive, Apt. 129, Middletown; indicted on one count of trespass in a habitation.

Christopher Strauss, Jr., 9880 Regatta Drive, Unit 204, Cincinnati; indicted on two counts of endangering children, and one count each of operating a vehicle under the influence, operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and driving under OVI suspension.

Nashawn Desmond Clifford North, 1284 Pebble Brook Trail, West Chester; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Justin Carlyle Mapel, 4033 Reading Road, Dayton; indicted on one count of strangulation.

Joseph Victor McNeil, 1810 Grand Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of breaking and entering, petty theft, and criminal damaging or endangering.

———

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Elijah Demetrius Moody, 277 Kearney St., Cincinnati; indicted on one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

Travis Ray Hypes, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count each of possession of a deadly weapon while under detention, and felonious assault.

Michael Andrew Carpenter, Turtle Creek Center, 5232 Ohio 63, Lebanon; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and possession of cocaine.

Montana Alexander Barnette, 4714 Tarryton Court S., Apt. 1F. Columbus; indicted on one count each of theft, attempted misuse of credit cards, and extortion.

Brian Adam Gabbard, 439 Morrow Road, Lot 149, S. Lebanon; indicted on one count each of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Tawanna Nicole Collins, 5849 Deerfield Road, Milford; indicted on one count each of tampering with records, and identity fraud.

Seth Linzie Eidenier, 103 Forrest Ave., Leesburg; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brandon Ameer Clemons, 1096 Stableview Circle, Maineville; indicted on one count each of strangulation and domestic violence.

Julie Ann Davis, 7899 Jessies Way, #203, Hamilton; indicted on one count of theft.

Kevin Wade Roberts, 817 Woodbine Road, Hamilton; indicted on one count of theft.

Ashley Renee Banks, 5007 Catalina Court, Middletown; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine, possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dayshawn Marvin Lee Brinson, 30 Gramont Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, receiving stolen property, possessing criminal tools, and obstructing official business.

Venus Wayne Bird, LKA 914 N. Broadway St., Apt. 3, Lebanon; indicted on one count each of obstructing official business, resisting arrest, theft, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

James David Mendenhall, 2085 Pekin Road, Waynesville; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Jeffrey Joseph Bough, 9735 Mason Montgomery Road, Room 144, Mason; indicted in one count of failure to provide notice of change of address.

James Robert Parks, LKA Carefree Inn, 674 N. Broadway St., Lebanon; indicted on one count of failure to provide notice of change of address.

Dawn Tamika Johnson, 1019 W. King St., York, Pa.; indicted on one count each of theft, receiving stolen property, theft from a person in a protected class, misuse of credit cards, and attempted misuse of credit cards.

Nicholas Scott Rohr, 5768 Nickview Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, and falsification.

Emmitt Lee Moore, 330 N. 7th St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of burglary, possessing criminal tools, theft, and criminal damaging or endangering.

Daniel Heath Foster, 2575 W. U.S. 22/3, Maineville; indicted on three counts of domestic violence, two counts of violating a protection order, and one count each disrupting public services, obstructing official business, inducing panic, and resisting arrest.