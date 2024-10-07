Man sent to prison for deadly botched Fairfield robbery over Yeezy basketball shoes

Cameron Duskin, 19, died of gunshot wounds after shots were fired and a car he was in crashed into a semi-trailer in the rear parking lot of 4605 Dixie Highway.

Davis was indicted for murder, aggravated robbery and felonious assault and pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of lesser charge of involuntary manslaughter with a one-year gun specification and felonious assault.

Butler County Common Pleas Judge Noah Powers II sentenced Davis to an indefinite prison term of 10 to 16 years.

The investigation determined there was an exchange in gunfire in the parking lot by Minnick’ Drive Thru during a meet up to sell Yeezy shoes and that individuals exchanged gunfire during the attempted robbery.

“If you are involved in a crime that results in the death of another person, you are subject to being charged with responsibility of the death of that person,” Butler County Prosecutor Mike Gmoser said. “If you are engaged in conduct that is a felony, and it is violent behavior and somebody ends up getting killed in the process, even if it is one of the partners in crime, you are going to be held responsible for that death.”

Davis’ defense attorney Rodney Harris said in a sentencing memorandum that Davis was not part of the tennis shoe deal arranged via social media and was just a passenger who was hanging out with Duskin after work.

Harris said Duskin was the one who pointed the gun at that the other man and grabbed his arm, noting Davis only returned fire after the vehicle was hit by gunfire and in doing so Duskin was shot.

Davis fled from the vehicle after it rolled through a field and crashed into a trailer with airbags deployed and Duskin was unresponsive. Davis was unaware Duskin had been hit by any gunfire, according to the defense attorney.