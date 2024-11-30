41 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties

———

BUTLER COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:

Zachariah James Lockhart, 5032 College Corner Pike, #54, Oxford; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Hannah N. Hammary, 1840 N. Orchard Road NE, Bolivar; indicted on one count of forgery.

Stacy Steinspring, 2509 Elmo Place, Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, criminal trespass, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Victoria Day Duvall, 408 Franklin St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, criminal trespass, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Traevyn Bryson Komotios, 11771 Norbourne Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of trespass in a habitation, burglary (direct), and criminal damaging or endangering.

April Lavon Caldwell, 6077 Morris Road, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated arson, and aggravated arson (direct).

Trey Michael Bowers, 550 W. Point Pleasant Cir., Apt. 20, Fairfield; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, operating a vehicle under the influence, operating a vehicle under the influence of marijuana metabolite (direct), and driving under suspension.

Alexander Xavier Rivera, 1711 Columbia Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of vandalism and criminal trespass.

Jayson Joyous Joseph, 490 Creekside Drive, Apt. #107, Fairfield; indicted on five count of criminal damaging or endangering, two counts of aggravated menacing, one count each of felonious assault and inducing panic.

Westin Edward Mosley, 5531 Hamilton Eaton Road, Hamilton; indicted on two counts of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer (direct), receiving stolen property, aggravated possession of drugs, and receiving stolen property (direct).

Lawrence Douglas Pater, 221 Adler Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jessie Ray Moland, 2204 Tytus Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count of breaking and entering.

John Phillip Sweat, 2886 Water St., #2, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of domestic violence and violating a protection order (direct).

Wendell Ray Hammons, 5529 Liberty Fairfield Road, #43, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and operating a vehicle under the influence.

Derricka Nicole Harris, 3265 Wilbraham Road, Middletown; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs, and having weapons while under disability.

Damekeonnus J. Hamilton, 2514 Mack Road, Fairfield; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine, possession of a fentanyl-related compound (direct), aggravated possession of drugs, and having weapons while under disability.

Samantha Jo Baker, 5978 Morningside Drive, Fairfield; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Robert E. Morgan, III, 460 Seven Mile Ave., Hamilton; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Danielle Sue Smith, 432 S. Main, Apt. A, Franklin; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Steven Mark Sharp, 2243 Hamilton Cleves Road, Lot 12, Hamilton; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Brooke Lynn Scalf, 309 Maple Ave., Trenton; indicted on three counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Timothy Wayne Abney, 65 Poplar St., Franklin; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Timothy Wayne Abney, 1401 Bernice St., Middletown; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Jonathan Colwell, 5032 College Corner Pike, Lot 85, Oxford; indicted on one count of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Lacy M. Allen, 610 Catalpa Drive, Middletown; indicted on one count of failure to appear (direct).

Zachary Lee Beard, 927 Howard Stamm Lane, Franklin; indicted on one count of failure to appear (direct).

Donald J. Bowling, II, 24 N. 7th St., #B, Hamilton; indicted on one count of failure to appear (direct).

Joseph Lee Hearlson, 310 N. 6th St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of failure to appear (direct).

Sabrina Guillian Williams, 65 Greenway Place, Hamilton; indicted on one count of failure to appear (direct).

———

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Emily Grace Barney, 5730 Carothers St., Cincinnati; indicted on one count of theft.

Elizabeth Arlene King, 533 Eliot Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count of theft.

Anthony Wayne Jones, 255 Westview Drive, Morrow; indicted on one count each of assault, obstructing official business, aggravated menacing, resisting arrest, criminal damaging or endangering, and possessing criminal tools.

Explore Warren County man sentenced to life for killing former girlfriend

Amari Glen Bryant, 9708 Foxhound Drive, Apt. 2B, Miamisburg; indicted on two counts of felonious assault, and one count each of discharge of firearm on or near prohibited premises and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Abigail Grace Hockstok, 5692 Lake Road, Morrow; indicted on one count of theft of drugs.

Eugene Lavar Stiggers, Jr., Warren Correctional Institution; indicted on one count each of attempted murder and felonious assault.

Travis James Brewer, Warren Correctional Institution; indicted on one count each of extortion, telecommunications fraud, and theft from a person in a protected class.

Nasear Leonard Smith, Warren Correctional Institution; indicted on two counts of assault.

Geoffery Barrow, 1101 Grand Ave., Apt. B, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of theft.

Jeffery Scott Reynolds, 1000 Nelbar St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property, and fraudulent actions concerning a VIN.

Adam Ray Robinson, 130 Homestead Drive, Hillsboro; indicted on one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle.

James Earl Gaston, 1562 W. Galbraith Road, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction, and operating a motor vehicle bearing an invalid license plate or identification mark.