40 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties

BUTLER COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:

Gerald G. Saller, 5368 Tallawanda Drive, Fairfield; indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

John David Handley, 119 N. 7th St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Shannon Michelle Rose, 28 Elmont Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Derrick Darcell Campbell, 2105 Grand Blvd., Hamilton; indicted on six counts of forgery (direct), two counts each of theft (direct), theft by deception (direct), one count each of attempted theft (direct), and receiving stolen property (direct).

Marquez Aaron Spicer, 63 NW H St., Richmond, In.; indicted on one count of felonious assault.

Delea Coraletta-Coad Maglaras, 1155 Highland Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property, attempted misuse of credit cards, possession of cocaine (direct), possession of a fentanyl-related compound (direct), and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Eric Michael Gumbert, 8178 Winding Trail, Mason; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Kevin Wade Roberts, 867 Laurel Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of identity fraud.

Welbert Jason Louis, 533 S. 11th St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of robbery, and tampering with evidence.

Shane Taylor Browning, 616 Miami St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and receiving stolen property.

Joey Roger Taylor, 910 Lake Ave., Franklin; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Robert Wayne Thomas Jr., 45 Algonquin Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count of trespass in a habitation.

Shawn Paul Burkett, 215 S. 9th St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, aggravated trafficking in drugs, possession of heroin (direct), and petty theft.

Kevin Wade Roberts, 867 Laurel Ave., Hamilton; indicted on two counts of theft, one count each of receiving stolen property, attempted misuse of credit card, and obstructing official business.

Kayla Lea Wright, 617 McKinley St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Keon Elliott Lee Woods, 11548 Ravensburg Court, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of aggravated robbery.

Jhon’Nae Deshelle Smith, 226 Boyer St., Dayton; indicted on one count of theft.

Reynaldo Silva Velazquez, 7 Merlin Drive, Unit E, Fairfield; indicted on one count each of burglary, aggravated trespass, aggravated menacing, voyeurism (direct), and criminal damaging or endangering (direct).

Leslie Renee Holloway, 2108 Lamberton St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of cocaine.

David Lee Pickett, 9649 Roberts Drive, Franklin; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Charles Douglas McKinney, 1085 Parkridge Court, Apt. 1, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of possession of cocaine.

Katherine Mary Trumley, 1094 Southern Hills Blvd., Hamilton; indicted on two counts each of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound and possession of a fentanyl-related compound, one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, aggravated trafficking in drugs, and having weapons while under disability.

Maddisen Marie McBride, 680 Williams Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine (direct), identity fraud, and falsification.

Cody W. Wells, 415 Sal Blvd., Apt. C, Trenton; indicted on one count each of gross sexual imposition and sexual imposition.

Robert Lee Ballinger, 8 Booth Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of arson.

Joshua Salvatore Angello, 4098 Shollenbarger Road, Oxford; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Shiviez Montrel Howard, 1712 Queen City Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of aggravated robbery and carrying concealed weapons.

Keshawn Markelle Edwards, 4 Washington Court, Richmond, In.; indicted on one count of felonious assault (direct).

Tyler Scott Ross, 5032 College Corner Pike, Apt. 4, Oxford; indicted on one count of having weapons while under disability (direct).

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Eglis Rodexis Mateo-Sierra, 709 Ethel Court, Middletown; indicted on two counts of assault, and one count of harassment with a bodily substance.

Megan Lynn Livingston, 1156 Deerfield Road, Apt. B, Lebanon; indicted on one count of vehicular vandalism.

John William Brelsford Jr., 4426 Helanie Drive, Franklin; indicted on one count of breaking and entering.

Antwaun M. Wallace, 1982 Pinckney St., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of theft from a person in a protected class, and misuse of credit cards.

Austin Marie Sexton, 7018 Number Five Road, Pleasant Plain; indicted on two counts of violating a protection order.

Jensen Ivy Musser, 3828 Weisenbergr Road, Lebanon; indicted on six counts of deception to obtain a dangerous drug, and one count each identity fraud and insurance fraud.

Michael Lee Cooke Jr., 433 Lacey Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and obstructing official business.

Michael Raymond Steiner, 814 Union Road, Franklin; indicted on one count of possession of cocaine.

Lawrence Jacob Kelley, 830 Ross Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of vandalism.

Jeremy Arnold Marcum, 6141 E. River Road, Fairfield; indicted on one count each of robbery and theft.

Jared Eugene Click, 1240 Stahlheber Road, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, trafficking in fentanyl-related compound, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, trafficking in drugs, and possession of drugs.