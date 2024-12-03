Man facing capital murder for allegedly setting a woman on fire is hospitalized; competency again questioned

Robinson, 25, is charged with aggravated murder, aggravated arson and felonious assault for the May 11, 2023, incident on Arroyo Ridge Court in Fairfield Twp. Robinson was arrested as he attempted to leave the scene.

On Nov. 26, Robinson was in Butler County Common Pleas Court for what was scheduled to be a plea hearing. The prosecution agreed to take death off the table if Robinson pleaded guilty with the sentence of life without the possibility of parole.

Robinson said nothing during the brief hearing as he stood by his attorneys David Brewer and Lawrence Hawkins III. Hawkins told Judge Keith Spaeth his client did not wish to plead guilty with the sentence of life in prison.

A day later, Robinson was transported from the Butler County Jail to a hospital with a tongue injury. According to court documents filed by his attorneys on Monday, “his tongue was so bad the he was intubated.”

Robinson remained hospitalized on Monday, according to the attorneys. The court documents say a bite mechanism was inserted into his mouth and when his attorneys were able to talk with him, “he complained of disorientation, hallucinations, and not being able to remember the last several days.”

The attorneys said in the court filing, they have “many concerns at this point. A chief concern is Mr. Robinson’s ability to assist in the preparation of his defense, as well as his ability to testify in his own behalf.”

The defense team is requesting Robinson be evaluated again by forensic psychologist to determine his competency for trial.

Prosecutors said Robinson filled a container with accelerant, took it to an upstairs bedroom, doused a 50-year-old woman with it and lit her on fire. He also is accused of hitting her in the face, knocking out teeth. The woman jumped out a window to escape.

Brenda Scott was found on fire in her backyard by a neighbor who called 911.

Scott died of her injuries a few weeks later. Robinson faces the death penalty if convicted.

His jury trial is scheduled to begin Feb. 5 in Judge Keith Spaeth’s courtroom. The judge has not yet issued a ruling on the request for a new evaluation.

Robinson’s August trial was canceled when additional forensic evaluations were ordered to determine his competency for trial.

Robinson’s competency was first questioned in March after a psychologist said he claimed to be “the Supreme Being,” according to court records.

The defense attorneys said in the formal motion, “Mr. Robinson was so delusional that Dr. Jenny O’Donnell could could not complete her evaluation. Mr. Robinson claimed to be ‘the Supreme Being’ and made other claims that the court had no power over him.”

After reviewing two additional evaluations, Spaeth declared Robinson competent and set the new trial date.