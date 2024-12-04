Woman convicted in Lakota student’s death sentenced to jail, house arrest

Kaitlyn Hyde, who was convicted of vehicular homicide in October after pleading guilty to striking a Lakota East student with her vehicle, was sentenced Wednesday to serve a month in jail before two months of house arrest.
Butler County Area II Court will begin the Hamilton woman’s 30-day jail sentence on Jan. 3, then she’ll be on house arrest for 60 days before being on two years probation. Hyde, 26, is also responsible for 250 hours of community serve, will have a five-year license suspension and pay restitution, according to court records and media reports.
Hyde’s conviction came after Lakota East freshman Aspen Runnels, 15, was struck by her vehicle in the crosswalk at the intersection of Bethany Road and Liberty Court just after 2 p.m. on May 15. The crash report states Hyde, who was driving a pickup truck on Bethany Road in front of Lakota East Freshman School in Liberty Twp., told police she was distracted at the time of the accident, attempting to also tend to her then 3-month-old child.
Runnels was transported to Cincinnati Children’s Medical Center and died less than a week later.
