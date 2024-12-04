Woman convicted in Lakota student’s death sentenced to jail, house arrest

Hyde’s conviction came after Lakota East freshman Aspen Runnels, 15, was struck by her vehicle in the crosswalk at the intersection of Bethany Road and Liberty Court just after 2 p.m. on May 15. The crash report states Hyde, who was driving a pickup truck on Bethany Road in front of Lakota East Freshman School in Liberty Twp., told police she was distracted at the time of the accident, attempting to also tend to her then 3-month-old child.

Runnels was transported to Cincinnati Children’s Medical Center and died less than a week later.