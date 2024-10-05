33 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties

———

BUTLER COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:

Randall Wesley Young, 1109 Stahlheber Road, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of intimidation of attorney, victim or witness in a criminal case; violating a protection order; and domestic violence.

Albert Wayne Lamb, 860 Doris Jane Ave., Fairfield; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of weapons or prohibited items onto grounds of specified governmental facility, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine, and possessing of drugs.

Nicholas Chaise Cornett, 6508 Glenmont Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of abduction, domestic violence, criminal damaging or endangering, having weapons while under disability, aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

David Lance Ross-Dean, 624 Barnard Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of grand theft of a motor vehicle, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Angelic Gail Sexton, 16 Victory Drive, Apt. 2, Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Chancellor Winkler, 2644 Freeman Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of robbery.

Jonathan Palmerton, 405 Blackburn Ave., Fairfield; indicted on one count each of felonious assault (direct), and domestic violence (direct).

Courtney Justice Jones, 222 S. 8th St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Elijah Lane Johnson, 1926 Fenton St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and operating a vehicle under the influence.

Holly Powell, 2 Flagler Court, Hamilton; indicted on one count of possession of cocaine.

Levi Monroe Perce, 1720 Florence St., Middletown; indicted on one count of vandalism.

Michael Steven Steinmetz, 26 Howman St., New Miami; indicted on one count of vandalism.

Kaden Alexander Reed, 350 Vista Drive, Apt. #3, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of marijuana.

Eugene Reed, 4360 River Road, Lot 6, Fairfield; indicted on 10 counts of having weapons while under disability, two counts of aggravated possession of drugs (direct), and one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound (direct), possession of marijuana, and possession of cocaine (direct).

Ashley Charell King, 726 S. 4th St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of theft from a person in a protected class, forgery, and identity fraud.

Otis Alfonzo Isreal, 726 S. 4th St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of theft from a person in a protected class, forgery, and identity fraud.

Steven Antonio Solomon, 3920 Mack Road, Apt. #109, Fairfield; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and operating a vehicle under the influence.

Alex Scheibert, 832 N. University Blvd., Middletown; indicted on one count of disrupting public services.

Thomas Edison Wooten, 1254 Parkamo Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a detention facility or institution, and aggravated possession of drugs.

———

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Brandon Lee McIntosh, 610 14th Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of harassment with a bodily substance, aggravated menacing, obstructing official business, and criminal trespass.

Robert Ryan Lawson, 408 Parrot St., Dayton; indicted on one count each of felonious assault, discharge of firearm on or near prohibited premises, and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Annamarie Elizabeth Rau, 2499 Madison Road, Apt. 1, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, trafficking in hashish, possession of hashish, and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Jason Tyler Tunstall, 726 Union Road, Franklin; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine, and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Melissa Marie Boldt-Newell, 726 Union Road, Franklin; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine, and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Michaela Renee Carrozza, 30 Beam Drive, Apt. G, Franklin; indicted on one count of possession of drugs.

Tyler Wise, 226 S. Lansdowne Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

Amanda Jene Miller, 89 Millard Road, Franklin; indicted on one count of assault.

Benjamin Todd Back, 92 Rollingwood Drive, Maineville; indicted 11 counts of violating a protection order, and one count each of felonious assault and domestic violence.

Mark William Strebel, 5844 E. Mason Morrow Milgrove Road, Morrow; indicted on one count each of breaking and entering, and theft.

Chad William Moore, 1609 Manchester Road, Middletown; indicted on one count each of strangulation and domestic violence.

Jason Jeremy Edward Turner, AKA Kristopher J. Patrick, 8074 Peacock Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property and misuse of credit cards.

Sirissac Del Wyatt Sturdivant, Warren Correctional Institution; indicted on two counts of assault.

Jesse Lloyd Tinch Sr., 6621 Shaker Road, Franklin; indicted on one count each of aggravated vehicular homicide; failure to stop after an accident, and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them.