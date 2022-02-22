UPDATE: Shots fired at police in Riverside chase that ends with Indiana SWAT call

One man surrendered around 5 a.m., and he was later identified as 26-year-old Michael James McGee of Dayton, according to the ISP.

The second man, later identified as 29-year-old Nicholas R. Mingus of Ghent, Kentucky, was found hiding in the cab. He fired gunshots from the semi and hit the windshield of the armored SWAT vehicle before the crew used tear gas to get him to exit.

As Mingus got out of the cab, a fire ignited and the semi eventually became engulfed and destroyed, the ISP said. The reason or source of the fire has not yet been determined.

McGee and Mingus were booked into the Adams County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, auto theft and resisting law enforcement, all felony charges. He also faces charges in Ohio and federal charges, Sturgeon said.

We will update this story as more information is released.