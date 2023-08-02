Warren County contractor indicted for alleged home improvement scams following state investigation

BreakingNews
A Lebanon home remodeler who is accused of swindling three home owners out of thousands of dollars has been indicted by a Warren County grand jury.

Following an investigation, the Ohio Attorney General’s Office presented a case to a grand jury on July 28 which was handed down Monday charging Samuel Nicholas Zawosky, 32, of Lebanon with six counts of grand theft, all fourth-degree felonies.

Zawosky, owner of Equality Contractors 1, entered into agreements with the consumers but failed to provide materials or perform the promised services. The state attorney general’s office alleges that Zawosky swindled three homeowners of $71,622.

“The homeowners couldn’t have known, but their dreams of building a better life were built on a stack of lies,” said Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. “Scam artists like this need to be taught an accountability lesson on the importance of fulfilling their promises.”

ExploreNew York man indicted on kidnapping, arson charges from Springboro attack

Three homeowners contracted with Zawosky, and he allegedly swindled a total of $32,500, $10,121.36 and $29,001 from them, respectively.

The state attorney general’s Economic Crimes Unit, part of the Consumer Protection Section, investigated and will prosecute the case. Zawosky is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges at Aug. 25 in Warren County Common Pleas Court.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of Zawosky’s scam or have information related to this case, can call the Ohio Attorney General’s Office at 800-282-0515 or online at OhioProtects.org.

Ed Richter has been a working journalist for 38 years, with the last 34 years working in various capacities covering Butler and Warren counties as a reporter and an editor. Richter covers local news and governments in Warren County focusing on Springboro, Lebanon, Franklin, Carlisle and Waynesville.

