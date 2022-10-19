journal-news logo
Wanted man cuts off ankle monitor, Warren County deputies say

Crime & Law
By
19 minutes ago

A man is wanted in Warren County after authorities say he removed a court-ordered ankle monitor.

Joseph W. Fee, 36, was last seen Tuesday morning in the South Lebanon area. Video shows he was picked up by an older model white Oldsmobile sedan, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

Fee, of South Lebanon, was indicted last Friday by a Warren County grand jury on charges of rape, domestic violence, endangering children, resisting arrest and obstructing official business.

He has an extensive criminal history and should be considered dangerous, the sheriff’s office says.

Anyone who has information on Fee’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Warren County Communications Center at 911 or 513-695-2525 and request to speak to the on-duty sheriff’s office supervisor.

About the Author

Ed Richter has been a working journalist for 36 years, with the last 32 years working in various capacities covering Butler and Warren counties as a reporter and an editor. An award-winning journalist, Richter covers local news and governments in Warren County focusing on Springboro, Lebanon, Franklin, Carlisle and Waynesville.

