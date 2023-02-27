Hamilton man arrested in Franklin shooting incident

A Hamilton man is scheduled to be arraigned on felony charges Tuesday in Franklin Municipal Court stemming from a shooting inside of an apartment early Saturday morning in Franklin.
Franklin police said officers were called at 5:04 a.m. Saturday to an apartment located in the 1200 block of East Second Street where the woman occupant said her children’s father had made threats against her and fired multiple shots at her while she was in her apartment.
Police said the woman was not struck or injured nor were any apartment occupants.
The suspect fled on foot and a canine unit from Monroe police was requested to assist Franklin police. The suspect was later located at a residence in Hamilton and was taken into custody by Hamilton police.
The suspect was identified as Bryan Rashawn Ingram, 35, of Hamilton, and was booked into the Warren County Jail on charges of felonious assault and improperly firing a firearm into a habitation, both fifth-degree felonies; and two counts of endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor.
He is being held under a $105,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned at 2 p.m. Tuesday in Franklin Municipal Court.
About the Author