Clearcreek Twp. police review says officers followed policy in Ney shooting case

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was asked by Terrill to conduct the investigation of the officer-involved shooting on July 12. That report was forwarded to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office. Fornshell announced Thursday that he has determined the use of deadly force was “objectively reasonable” and won’t be presenting the matter to a Warren County grand jury.

“After careful review of all the facts and evidence, I have concluded that Clearcreek Township Police Department Officer Eric Ney did not utilize any physical force against Mr. Evers,” Fornshell said. “I have further concluded that the application of the use of deadly force by Clearcreek Township Police Department Sergeant Nicole Cordero was objectively reasonable under the circumstances.”

On July 12, Cordero and Ney responded to a domestic violence complaint at 5945 N. State Route 48 in Clearcreek Twp. Mark Evers, the resident, pulled a handgun and shot Ney in the face.

Cordero shot Evers, who also suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head and died at the scene.

After multiple surgeries, Ney continues to deal with the critical injuries he received from this incident.