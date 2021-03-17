Ohio scores another batch of exclusive high-end bourbons to offer via lottery

The Ohio Division of Liquor Control has gotten its hands on some rather prestigious Kentucky bourbons and will sell them via bottle lottery and will also offer a special home-grown bottling from an Ohio-based distillery.
“We’re kicking off the 2021 bottle lotteries with some exciting single-barrel selections” of Blanton’s, Eagle Rare and E.H. Taylor, OHLQ officials said in a release.
Entries for a bottle lottery for the right to purchase the exclusive single-barrel OHLQ selections at regular retail prices runs through 11:59 p.m. on March 22. Those entries are accepted here.
The OHLQ single-barrel selections include Blanton’s, $54.99; Eagle Rare, $31.99; and E.H. Taylor, $57.16.
The Ohio Bottle Lottery is limited to one entry per person. There is no cost to enter. Winners have the right to purchase one bottle at retail. The division of liquor control says that bottles are for personal use, not for resale. Winners will be notified in early April and must purchase their bottle by April 26, 2021 or risk forfeiting the ability to purchase.
In addition to the bottle lottery, OHLQ will release first-ever OHLQ single-barrel selections from an Ohio producer on Monday, March 22. The bourbon comes from Watershed Distillery in Columbus. Bottles of the three private barrel selections will be allocated to 25 OHLQ liquor agencies across the state starting Monday. Each will cost $60 a bottle.
“What’s better than Ohio bourbon for Ohio bourbon lovers?” Jim Canepa, superintendent of the Division of Liquor Control, said in a release. “Our single barrel program launched in 2017, and we’re proud to expand this successful program by partnering with an Ohio distillery to hand select these barrels for Ohio’s consumers.”